Kettering residents have been invited to shape what the town will look like in ten years time, which will be discussed at a community meeting next month.

Residents will have the chance to influence the future of the town centre and surrounding neighbourhoods and debate the next chapter for Kettering.

The meeting will discuss the development of Central Kettering Neighbourhood Plan, a community-led project aimed at guiding the town’s growth and regeneration.

Everyone who would like their voice to be heard are being urged to attend the meeting on Wednesday, October 1 at 7pm, at St Andrews Church – Kettering Arts Centre in Rockingham Road.

Cllr Ben Jameson, Mayor of Kettering, said: “The meeting will be a vital opportunity for residents to have their say on how Kettering evolves in the years ahead. Whether you're a long-time local or a new resident, your voice matters in shaping a town that reflects the needs and aspirations of its community.”

The plan sets planning policies for the area it covers and will help determine the future direction for the town centre and help improve surrounding residential areas.

Kettering Town Council is creating the plan, but needs residents’ views and opinions on what it should include. The council is now inviting local people to take part in discussion groups to explore key ideas and test them with as wide an audience as possible.

Among the topics up for debate are:

- The future shape and role of the town centre

- The use of key buildings and underused or derelict sites

- Conservation areas, heritage assets, and places of special character

- Shopfront design and visual identity

- Houses with multiple occupation (HMOs)

- Energy efficiency and sustainability

- Biodiversity and protection of local green spaces

- Movement and connectivity across the town

Once complete, the neighbourhood plan will allow local people – rather than the planning authority North Northants Council – to agree planning policies for the area, which can then legally guide development in the future.

The process is set to run for more than a year with opportunities for people to have their say, right up to a public vote on the plans in summer 2026.

Attend the meeting Wednesday, October 1 at 7pm, at St Andrews Church – Kettering Arts Centre in Rockingham Road.

For more information, visit the Kettering Town Council website https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/central-kettering.