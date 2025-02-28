Have your say on Kettering town centre - what you like and how it can be improved

Residents are being asked to give their views on Kettering town centre to shape an official neighbourhood plan.

To kick off the process, more than 50 residents filled St Andrew’s Church on Wednesday (February 26) to begin work on the Kettering Central Neighbourhood Plan.

Once complete the neighbourhood plan will allow local people – rather than the planning authority North Northants Council – to agree planning policies for the area, which can then legally guide development in the future.

Questions on the future of the town centre, the design and type of housing, how best to use empty sites, and green spaces, were among the many issues discussed on the night.

Kettering Central Neighbourhood Plan meeting at St Andrew's Church, Kettering/National World

Cllr Scott Edwards, chairman of Kettering Town Council’s Neighbourhood Planning committee, which is leading the work on this new plan, said: “Everyone in Kettering has a stake in the town centre and there are many residential areas close to the town centre which are under pressure from the demand for flats and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

“This plan is about having a clear vision for our town centre, which reflects what local people want. Similarly, the residential areas closest to the town centre deserve our attention, some improvement, some protection and to meet today’s challenges.”

Guiding the project is consultancy ONH and Leah Coney from the company was at the event to provide expert help – after a walk around the town.

She said: “From our walk around the town, we have seen that the shopping centre is performing well. There were people shopping even on a wet Wednesday."

Kettering from the spire of St Peter and St Paul Church in Market Place in 2017/National World

Kettering Town Council intends to work with the community to agree what policies should be included in the plan and what they should say.

The plan will take many months to develop, and will involve continual engagement with local people and businesses.

Online surveys are available on the Kettering Town Council’s website and at Kettering library from Friday for people to pick up – and leave - in paper form.

The process is set to run for more than a year with opportunities for people to have their say, right up to a public vote on the plans in summer 2026.

To give your views about the centre of Kettering and what you want to see improved click on this link here.