West Lloyds' new residents' group is meeting again in Corby tonight
and live on Freeview channel 276
The West Lloyds residents’ group will get together from 6pm this evening (Tuesday, May 14) to continue making plans for its future.
The meeting, like the previous ones, will be held at Our Lady’s Catholic Social Club.
Many issues are on the agenda this evening including potholes, drop kerbs, drains, parking, planning applications and flooding.
Attending the meeting will be North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) community liaison officer, Sarah Barnwell, who will be joining the meeting to give a short talk on the work of the NNC Highways department, and answer any questions that residents may have.
West Lloyds Residents’ Association chairman Tim Jones said: “There’s plenty to go for tonight, it’s a pretty big agenda and there’s plenty to talk about and I’m really glad that Sarah will be there because that will be the main talking point I think.”
This will be their second meeting as a group, not including the original meeting that was set up to form the group.
A committee was formed at the last meeting but they are still in need of a treasurer.
They also need one more council tenant on the committee in order to be able to form a council tenant sub committee.
All residents are welcome to attend and they are invited to put forward their views and ideas to improve the estate and promote a good community spirit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.