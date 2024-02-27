Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new residents' group set up in Corby’s Occupation Road met up for the first time yesterday (Monday) evening.

West Lloyds residents group aims to bring the community together to talk about local issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting was held at Our Lady’s Catholic Social Club yesterday evening at 6.30pm. The next meeting of the group, held on Tuesday, March 26, will also be held there.

West Lloyds residents group meet for the first time inside Our Lady's Catholic Social Club

The group began setting up following a meeting between Cllr Mark Pengelly and the manager of Our Lady’s Catholic Social Club, Bernard Logue.

At the meeting a chairman, secretary and vice chairman were selected.

During the next meeting issues of potholes, parking, dropped kerbs and litter and the lack of bins will be discussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “A massive thank you to all of you who turned up for the first meeting of the West Lloyds residents meeting.

“Big thank you to fellow councillors Colquhoun and Cllr Beeby for attending and involvement and the other ward Cllrs for their support, Lee Barrron for making time for us and Bev Blackburn from CONVA (Corby Old Village residents group) for explaining how these groups can help support the community.

“Also thank you Bernard and Our Lady’s Catholic Club for letting the club be the base for this and Father Christopher for explaining how the club can help all community groups.