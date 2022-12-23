'We're not Grinches!' - Council U-turns over wreath ban at Kettering flats

Those living in a Kettering block of flats WILL be able to keep Christmas wreaths on their doors after a council U-turn.

Whiteford Drive residents hit out at North Northamptonshire Council’s ‘ridiculous’ policy yesterday, saying everyone they had talked to about a ban had just laughed.

Council workers had told them to remove festive decorations from communal areas, claiming they were a fire risk.

Cllr Matt Binley said the wreath ban has been overturned

But Cllr Matt Binley (Con), the council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, has confirmed the decision has now been overturned – insisting they’re not Grinches.

He said the council had followed the rules ‘to the nth letter’ but that they have to listen to tenants.

Cllr Binley said: “Having read the article in the Northants Telegraph I have had a discussion with council officers. We have just enforced the rules to the letter and we haven’t applied any discretionary power.

“We have to enforce rules for the enjoyment and safety of them and their visitors. I have been a tenant in a flat and communal areas can be abused.

Wayne Linskey with his Christmas wreath

"On this occasion we got it wrong and we wish everyone a very merry Christmas. North Northants Council are not Grinches.

“The tenants will be allowed wreaths but without candles, or lights, and they must be firmly to the doors. They must be removed by Twelfth Night – we don’t want any bad luck.”

People living in the apartments were stunned when they received a knock on the door earlier this week, telling them to take their decorations down.

They had been told no items were allowed in communal areas in the blocks – which are a mixture of council-owned and privately-owned flats – and that they were a fire risk.

An email sent to a resident by a council employee yesterday, seen by the Northants Telegraph, said that they had decided that, for the holiday period only, wreaths and other small decorations will be allowed on the outside of doors in the communal areas so long as they are securely fixed, off the floor and are not lit in any way to reduce fire risk.

