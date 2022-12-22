'Grinch' council tells Kettering flats residents to take down 'fire risk' Christmas wreaths

‘Grinch’ council workers told Kettering flats residents to remove Christmas wreaths from their doors – claiming they’re a fire risk.

Those living in a block in Whiteford Drive were stunned when they received a knock on the door, telling them to take decorations down.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) say no items are allowed to be placed in communal areas, including hallways.

Wayne Linskey with his Christmas wreath

Flat owner Wayne Linskey, 54, was told his wreath was a fire risk but said he’s not removing it.

He said: "I have not met anyone who has not just laughed when I told them.

"If they've (the council) not got better things to spend their time on and worry about then there's too many people there."

The railway worker said his wreath would only catch fire if someone deliberately set it alight.

He’s since complained to the council and has left a piece of paper on his wreath telling staff they should not remove it until an appeal is resolved.

He added: "They are being a bit grinchy. Where is the common sense in it? There is none really."

The block of flats includes council-owned and privately-owned properties, with NNC maintaining communal areas.

A note with the NNC logo was left on wreaths where residents were not in when a council worker visited.

It read: "This area is designated as a sterile environment, to comply with this standard this item must be removed immediately."

Ewelina Piescinska has lived in her flat for eight years – renting off a private landlord – and has always had a wreath with no issues.

The mum-of-two says she will also be leaving it up, despite being told it must be taken down.

She said: "We were told we must put decorations away because it's a fire hazard.

"I couldn't believe it. It's ridiculous. I told my sister and she laughed."

A North Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “The safety of our tenants is of the utmost importance particularly in relation to fire risk and combustible materials.

“The flats in question contain some internal communal areas for which we have responsibility to make sure that no items are placed or stored there.