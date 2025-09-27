'We're horrified' says civic society after historic Kettering building gets 'unbelievable' makeover

A local heritage group has expressed its horror after historic Speight’s Corner became ‘K Smoke’.

Known locally as Speight’s Corner, one unit of the stone and brick building on the junction of London Road and Bowling Green Road has been transformed with huge stickers showing groceries – and a plastic shop sign has been screwed into the stone façade.

There is no record of planning permission for the signage, or of a change of use from a place of worship back to a shop according to the North Northamptonshire Council’s planning portal.

Designed by famous Kettering architect JA Gotch, the Victorian building originally housed Speight’s photographic studio. Permission was granted by the local authority to change its use from a shop to be used for ‘education, training centre, and place of worship’ in 2010.

Speight's Corner in Kettering/National World - how it looked as the photographic studio /Tony Smith

Monica Ozdemir secretary of Kettering Civic Society said: “We are horrified. It’s unbelievable. Planning needs to be enforced. Tastes vary but the whole appearance of the town is important. Kettering is a market town, not a city and this is city-type stuff.”

Members of the public have voiced their concerns at the change in appearance describing is as an ‘atrocity’ an ‘eyesore’, a ‘complete mess’ and ‘tacky’.

One resident passing the ‘K Smoke’ shop – still to be fitted out – called the new look “horrible” and that the designs stood out from other businesses in the area.

Speight’s Corner is in the Kettering Town Centre Conservation Area, designated in 1982 and updated in 2007.

Speight's Corner in 1980 /Northants Telegraph

Within conservation areas, planning permission is required for certain types of work including advertisements and shop fronts, that would not normally be needed. Planning powers within these areas means ‘special consideration is given to maintaining the qualities which give the area its particular character’.

Kettering Town Council is currently running a town-wide consultation to produce a Kettering Town Centre Neighbourhood Plan to shape a vision for Kettering town centre.

Ms Ozdemir added: “This is why we need a neighbourhood plan. I would urge people to come along to the next meeting on Wednesday, October 1, at 7pm in St Andrew’s Church so people can make their voices heard.”

North Northants Council has been contacted for a comment.