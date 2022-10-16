Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park has been named Residential Development of the Year at a regional awards ceremony.

The development, which is set to bring 3,000 new houses to the north of the town, scooped the title at the East Midlands Business Link Brick Awards.

Development bosses are delighted with the win, saying that throughout the process of bringing Glenvale Park to life, they have been committed to quality, care and leaving a positive social impact in Wellingborough and they are thrilled to be recognised for this.

The East Midlands Business Link Brick Awards showcase the best projects and developers in the region.

The Residential Development of the Year category recognises and celebrates residential developments that create vibrant and sustainable communities, incorporating elements such as good design, landscaping, major investment in community amenities and a strong focus on well-being and social cohesion.

Judges commended Glenvale Park for their efforts in fostering a strong sense of place by shining a spotlight on community, sustainability and well-being aspects of the masterplan as well as establishing strong relationships with not only the residents and wider community, but also with a range of political stakeholders.

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “It’s an absolute honour to be awarded Residential Development of the Year at the Bricks.

Glenvale Park has won Residential Development of the Year at a regional awards ceremony

"Through a number of resident events, an ongoing programme of community engagement initiatives and our social value programme, we’ve been able to integrate into Wellingborough effectively, bringing a sustainable extension to the town with a range of community facilities.

“This win comes at a very exciting time for Glenvale Park, with the opening of our country park and work on our two new educational facilities having just taken place.

"We’re very excited to see what the rest of the year has in store.”

Glenvale Park will eventually provide 3,000 homes, a community hub, two primary schools, a care home, retail space and a business park, which could provide up to 3,000 additional jobs once constructed.