Barratt Homes has released a number of two-bedroom apartments and houses at its Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough.

The housebuilder believes these are a great option for first-time buyers as a two-bedroom home costs less to buy, furnish and maintain, making them ideal for those looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.

And according to 24 Housing, buying a two bedroom home in a good location could be a good investment as you may see capital appreciation if it’s in an area where young couples may want to buy a property in the future.

Glenvale Park currently has a range of two-bedroom apartments available including the Abbott and Tithe styles, starting from £196,995.

The Abbott style apartment has a large open plan kitchen diner, as well as a large first bedroom and sizeable second bedroom that could easily be converted into a home office.

There are also a range of two-bedroom houses available at Glenvale Park including the Croyland and Sharman styles, starting from £239,995.

The Croyland is a two-bedroom coach style home, with a large landing area next to the main bedroom with an en-suite.

Across the hall is a large second bedroom that can be utilised as a home office.

A family bathroom and open plan kitchen dining area complete the property.

Glenvale Park will provide residents with a range of amenities including a primary school and community centre, both of which are expected to be ready in 2023.

Alison Raine, sales director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to be delivering a variety of homes at Glenvale Park that are perfect for first-time buyers.

“After the recent government budget announcement, first time buyers can benefit from not having to pay Stamp Duty on all of our two and three-bedroom homes at Glenvale Park.

“There are many benefits that coming with having a two bedroom home, and we are encouraging anyone interested in purchasing their first home to book an appointment with our sales advisers.”