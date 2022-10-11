Two-bed houses now available at Wellingborough's Glenvale Park development
Barratt Homes says these properties would be great for first-time buyers
Barratt Homes has released a number of two-bedroom apartments and houses at its Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough.
The housebuilder believes these are a great option for first-time buyers as a two-bedroom home costs less to buy, furnish and maintain, making them ideal for those looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.
And according to 24 Housing, buying a two bedroom home in a good location could be a good investment as you may see capital appreciation if it’s in an area where young couples may want to buy a property in the future.
Most Popular
Glenvale Park currently has a range of two-bedroom apartments available including the Abbott and Tithe styles, starting from £196,995.
The Abbott style apartment has a large open plan kitchen diner, as well as a large first bedroom and sizeable second bedroom that could easily be converted into a home office.
There are also a range of two-bedroom houses available at Glenvale Park including the Croyland and Sharman styles, starting from £239,995.
The Croyland is a two-bedroom coach style home, with a large landing area next to the main bedroom with an en-suite.
Across the hall is a large second bedroom that can be utilised as a home office.
A family bathroom and open plan kitchen dining area complete the property.
Glenvale Park will provide residents with a range of amenities including a primary school and community centre, both of which are expected to be ready in 2023.
Alison Raine, sales director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to be delivering a variety of homes at Glenvale Park that are perfect for first-time buyers.
“After the recent government budget announcement, first time buyers can benefit from not having to pay Stamp Duty on all of our two and three-bedroom homes at Glenvale Park.
“There are many benefits that coming with having a two bedroom home, and we are encouraging anyone interested in purchasing their first home to book an appointment with our sales advisers.”
For more information about Glenvale Park, visit the website or call the sales line on 033 3355 8481.