Wellingborough's Castle Theatre to host second annual free family day ahead of Peter Pan pantomime this year

By William Carter
Published 26th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Families local to Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre will have the chance to dance, sing, and get creative as the venue prepares for Peter Pan this Christmas.

In keeping with Peter Pan, which will begin its run at the Castle on December 1, the theme of both the morning and afternoon sessions on October 29 is pirates and fairies.

The morning begins at 10am until 1pm, and the afternoon will kick off at 1.30pm, and end at 4pm.

A Castle Theatre spokesman said: “This year, there will be a pirates & fairies theme inspired by our Christmas pantomime, The New Adventures of Peter Pan. If you’re joining us for the fancy dress competition at 12.30pm, don’t forget to dress up in your best costume!

The family day on October 29 is free for familiesThe family day on October 29 is free for families
“Join us for an amazing day of fun workshops. From dance, to singing, to crafts, there's really something exciting for everyone.”

The sessions will include a treasure hunt, a film viewing, arts and crafts, and a character meet-and-greet, and more. It is recommended that attendees at the workshop are over the age of four, and parents must be present at all times.

Attendance is free of charge, however pre-booking is required, which can be done online here.

