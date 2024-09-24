Wellingborough panto at Castle Theatre brings Peter Pan to stage with talents of homegrown dame on show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crocodiles, pirates, a baddy with a hook, a bloke dressed as a woman and a boy who can fly can mean only one thing – Peter Pan.

Castle Theatre’s annual panto is set to transform the Wellingborough venue into Neverland as the ever-popular Christmas spectacular looks set to break box office records for the annual show.

Known as the most expensive and technical panto to stage due to the need to fly, cast members are looking forward to treading the boards – as well as flying over them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary L Johnson, the Wellingborough born-and-bred dame, will return this season as the dame Mrs Smee.

Wellingborough, Castle Theatre, Christmas panto Peter Pan /National World l-r Aidan Dunlop (Stinky the Pirate), Holly Topping (Wendy), Gary L Johnson (Mrs Smee), Elizabeth Bright (Mia the Mermaid) and Laura-Jayne Woods (Starkey the Pirate)

He said: “It’s wonderful to be back once again. I don’t take it for granted. This is where I started as a kid. I came to the panto when I was little. The local audiences are so good. Over the years they have grown up with the shows. They know they are going to have a good time and see a good show.”

As well as Peter Pan (Jack Trinder), local children, who are still to be cast as Michael and John, will join Wendy, played by Holly Topping to take to the air.

Holly said: “That’s why I wanted to do Peter Pan. My Wendy is going to be feisty. She’s going to have a bit more about her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing comic relief are Captain Hook and his pirate crew to ensure laughs aplenty and classic comedy routines.

Wellingborough, Castle Theatre, Christmas panto Peter Pan /National World Gary L Johnson (Mrs Smee),

Aidan Dunlop and Laura-Jayne Woods as Stinky and Starkey the pirates are looking forward to interacting with audiences and their cast mates.

He said: “I love the slop scene. Getting your cast mates messy is the best bit.”

Laura-Jayne added: “I’ve not done Peter Pan before and even though we don’t get to fly, we do get to do some sailing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all the school performance tickets sold out, director Martin Cleverley hopes 2024 will be the theatre’s most successful.

Wellingborough, Castle Theatre, Christmas panto Peter Pan /National World Holly Topping (Wendy), Elizabeth Bright (Mia the Mermaid)

He said: “The message is most definitely purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment. So far we have sold 11,000 tickets. Last year we had 187 young people audition, this year 289 auditioned. In 2018, 9,980 saw the panto in 2023, 20,547 saw the panto. More and more people want to get involved."

Preparation for theatre’s 30th anniversary will see a revival of Annie, the first musical staged at the venue.

Martin said: “We will bringing the biggest ever programme of live events.”

For tickets go to www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/whats-on/peter-pan.