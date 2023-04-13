News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough's Air Ambulance boutique shop has funded almost 400 life-saving missions for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance

The charity is celebrating 20 years of vital service this year

By William Carter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

Wellingborough’s Air Ambulance boutique shop is celebrating funding almost 400 life-saving missions, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the charity this year.

The boutique charity store in Market Street opened its doors on 13 April 2015, and has become a staple of Wellingborough town centre with a range of products available.

In 2023 the charity will celebrate 20 years of providing life-saving service across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, becoming the leading provider of pre-hospital critical care that it is today.

Wellingborough Air Ambulance boutique store has been open in Market Street since 2015Wellingborough Air Ambulance boutique store has been open in Market Street since 2015
Wellingborough store manager Natalie Crowley said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the local community for all of the support we have received since we opened eight years ago, and to our volunteers for their hard work and dedication to the day-to-day running of the store.”

"Every donation or sale means we can continue our life-saving missions across Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and further afield.”

The local store has received 20,453 bags of donated goods over the years, but continues to require support from people in the community with further donations of new and pre-loved items.

The Air Ambulance Service is not funded by the government, nor the National Lottery, and relies on voluntary donations and store revenue to fund potentially life-saving missions.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance celebrates 20 years of vital service this yearThe Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance celebrates 20 years of vital service this year
An Air Ambulance homeware store on the same street closed on January 28 of this year, but the boutique store is still open.

More information about The Air Ambulance Service’s work can be found here.

