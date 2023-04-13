Wellingborough’s Air Ambulance boutique shop is celebrating funding almost 400 life-saving missions, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the charity this year.

The boutique charity store in Market Street opened its doors on 13 April 2015, and has become a staple of Wellingborough town centre with a range of products available.

In 2023 the charity will celebrate 20 years of providing life-saving service across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, becoming the leading provider of pre-hospital critical care that it is today.

Wellingborough Air Ambulance boutique store has been open in Market Street since 2015

Wellingborough store manager Natalie Crowley said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the local community for all of the support we have received since we opened eight years ago, and to our volunteers for their hard work and dedication to the day-to-day running of the store.”

"Every donation or sale means we can continue our life-saving missions across Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and further afield.”

The local store has received 20,453 bags of donated goods over the years, but continues to require support from people in the community with further donations of new and pre-loved items.

The Air Ambulance Service is not funded by the government, nor the National Lottery, and relies on voluntary donations and store revenue to fund potentially life-saving missions.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance celebrates 20 years of vital service this year

An Air Ambulance homeware store on the same street closed on January 28 of this year, but the boutique store is still open.

