Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance closing one of its charity shops in Wellingborough town centre

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) is encouraging its loyal shoppers to continue supporting the vital service after announcing it is closing the doors to its charity homeware store in Wellingborough.

Since January 2012, the charity has enjoyed strong support for its first homeware store in Market Street in the town, but with the charity evolving, the unit has now become not fit for purpose and will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WNAA head of retail, Hannah Coventry, said: “We’d like to thank our loyal customers for their support at our Wellingborough home store.

The air ambulance in action

"Although we have had to close this store, our boutique store, also on Market Street, will continue to trade.

"We welcome all our shoppers to visit our boutique store or our other stores across Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternatively, people can still support the charity through shopping or donating via the website."

Every day of the year, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is saving lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WNAA is closing its homeware store in Wellingborough later this month

Its crew are available 24/7, 365 days a year to deliver life-saving critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding for its missions and relies entirely on voluntary donations to raise the £1,700 needed for every mission.

Since the store opened, total sales have generated more than £1,750,896 equating to nearly 1,000 potentially life-saving missions.

Advertisement Hide Ad