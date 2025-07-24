Wellingborough World Drowning Prevention Day event in memory of tragic teenager Ronalds
The event will be held in memory of 17-year-old Ronalds Abele, who died after getting into difficulties while swimming in the River Nene in May 2024.
North Northants Council’s Stronger and Safer Communities Team, in conjunction with Ronald’s family, is supporting the event, to raise community awareness and hopefully prevent future tragedies.
After Ronalds’ death, his family co-organised water safety sessions at Wellingborough swimming pool as well as a community day on World Drowning Prevention Day at the Embankment.
Ronalds’ dad Thomas Okyere said: “As the school holidays begin, we believe it's very important for everyone to come and learn something about water safety.
“We know many families with children will be going on holiday. We encourage everyone to join come to the Embankment on Friday (July 25) to be part of World Drowning Prevention Day.”
Different groups including North Northants Council and Northants Fire and Rescue water safety experts will come together to provide advice, information, and practical learning and life-saving skills to help members of the public to remain safe when in and around water.
The focus of the event will be to promote the prevention of drowning and give practical advice on how to help someone in the water from the land.
People can watch demonstrations of first aid and CPR techniques – and have a go.
Following Ronalds’ tragic death better signage, life-saving equipment and lighting has been installed along part of the Embankment – an area popular with families, walkers and leisure craft.
Thomas said: “We thank the council for installing the solar lighting along the Embankment. This is a big win for the community. We know there's more to come.
"We look forward to seeing everyone at the Embankment and we hope the public comes in their numbers.”
He added: “We are always thinking about the youth when the weather gets hot and hoping no-one gets into any sort of difficulty.
"Our message to parents and children is do not get tempted by the rivers and lakes – they may be dangerous for your life.”
The free water safety awareness event is at the Embankment, Wellingborough on Friday, July 25 from midday to 3pm.
