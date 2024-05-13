Tributes paid to 'wonderful' and 'polite' Wellingborough teenager who drowned in River Nene
Ronalds Abele had got into difficulty while swimming in open water at the Embankment close to the blue pedestrian bridge over the River Nene.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were called just after 1.45pm on with firefighters from Rushden and Irthlingborough and a specialist unit from Mereway rushing to the scene.
Ronalds was airlifted by air ambulance to Northampton General Hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead.
Among the bunches of flowers, candles and ornaments is a heart-felt message attached to a nearby tree at the scene from his friends speaking of their love for him and that they are ‘gutted’ at his loss.
Former teachers of the teenager added their tributes on social media describing Ronalds as a ‘lovely young man’ and that he was a ‘pleasure’ to teach.
Other friends said Ronalds was ‘always smiling’ and an ‘absolute credit’ to his family, a ‘wonderful’ young man and was ‘very polite’.
Ronalds parents and siblings are being supported by Father Ben Lewis, vicar at St Mark's Church in Queensway,
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This was a tragic incident and Ronalds' family have requested privacy at this very distressing time.”
On Friday, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service issued a warning to people of the risks of jumping into open water.
The warning said: “It may be warmer weather but remember jumping into water has hidden dangers. Not only could the cold water cause you to go into shock but there could be hidden debris under the surface. Keep yourself and your mates safe. Don’t jump into the unknown.”
North Northants Council also issued a reminder to parents to warn their children of the dangers of river and lake swimming.
It said: “Whilst the weather is changeable, we are heading towards half term and the summer season. So a timely reminder to warn your children about the dangers in open water. The cool waters of our rivers and lakes can be tempting, but only experienced outdoor swimmers should go in.”
