Wellingborough Walks tree activists one step closer to launching legal action to protect historic lime avenue

Residents who formed an action group after a much-loved avenue of Wellingborough trees began to be felled have taken their first legal step to protect the historic limes.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group Ltd (WWAG Ltd) has written to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) notifying them of their intention to begin legal proceedings unless action is taken to save the protected trees in 'The Walks'.

After weeks of protests and meetings, a ‘pause’ was agreed to the felling until at least the end of the official bird nesting season – the start of August.

Marion Turner-Hawes chairperson of WWAG Ltd

At a full council meeting NNC’s leader Cllr Jason Smithers invited developers Vistry and Stanton Cross LLP, to produce new plans to potentially save the remaining trees.

Marion Turner-Hawes, chairman of WWAG Ltd, said: "Given the many statements made by NNC councillors at the full council meeting on March 30 that no one wants to see any more protected trees felled from The Walks, we are very disappointed that the council is refusing to engage in discussions to save the trees.

"We have asked for this meeting to avoid having to commence legal proceedings. The council's response, that it's not appropriate to meet with a group that is prepared to take legal action to protect our trees, is misguided and deeply frustrating.”

Some of the trees were felled

Furious locals stood in the way of the destruction of the trees by contractors for Stanton Cross Developments LLP to make way for a new interchange. A total of 16 trees, many at least 140-years-old, that had been covered by Tree Preservation Orders (TPOs) were felled.

Ms Turner-Hawes said: “Many more remain under threat despite being protected by TPOs.We have been asking the developer and council to meet with us to find a way to save the remaining trees, including by agreeing changes to the planned works on London Road roundabout.

"While we are due to meet with representatives from Vistry Homes and Wellingborough Town Council, NNC turned down our request, because of the threat of possible legal proceedings.

“WWAG Ltd remains ready to meet with NNC but, following the council’s publication of its position on March 30, we are also conscious of the need to act given time limits on judicial review applications, which is why we have started the pre-action process today.”

The letter, drafted with the help of barrister Will Upton KC sets out WWAG Ltd’s case and urges NNC to engage with the group to find a solution that safeguards the trees.

She added: “Our letter is clear that the exceptions relied upon by the council to the TPO regime do not apply. We hope the NNC will recognise that residents of Wellingborough feel very strongly about The Walks and that not only is it appropriate for NNC to engage with WWAG Ltd, it is also the most effective way to find a permanent and sustainable solution that saves the protected trees and avoids legal proceedings.