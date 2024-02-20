Wellingborough Walks 'save the trees' campaigners mark one year of protests
Campaigners who have spent the past year working to save trees from developers’ chainsaws will once again gather under the avenue they are trying to protect.
The Wellingborough Walks Action Group (WWAG) will hold a commemoration and renewed protest exactly one year to the day that workers moved into London Road and the Embankment.
Most of the trees that had been under threat are still standing after concerted peaceful protests – as well as a legal process that will see the case reviewed at the High Court.
WWAG has asked members of the public to meet under the trees to share memories of the campaign and to show residents that the fight is ongoing.
Co-founder of WWAG Marion Turner-Hawes said: “It’s the anniversary of the day they felled the first trees. We want to commemorate those trees – they have given a lot to the community for 160 years.
"We want to mark them and mark what we did. It was a powerful moment when people stood up and fought for them.”
People are being asked to come along on Thursday, February 22, and share their memories, poetry, songs and feelings about the trees and the campaign that saw protesters arrested, standing in front of lorries and climbing trees.
From 4pm, for an hour, residents will focus on commemorating the trees. From 5pm campaigners will ‘take a stand’ and show passing traffic that the campaign continues.
WWAG will take their fight to save the trees to the High Court at the end of April when evidence will go before a judge.
The group still need to raise £6,000 to cover their costs – a total they are hopeful of reaching with a crowdfunding and donations page and by organising regular events.
Ms Turner-Hawes said: “We still need more contributions towards the campaign to save as many trees as possible. We now have permission to take our judicial review to the High Court to save them permanently. Please help if you can via our Crowdfunder, with a credit or debit card donation or by PayPal.
"Please come along to the Wellingborough Walks to commemorate the trees.”