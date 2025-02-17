Wellingborough Walks 'Save Our Trees' campaigners soon to mark second anniversary of protest

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 05:00 BST
Flashback to protests in Wellingborough's London Road/National WorldFlashback to protests in Wellingborough's London Road/National World
Flashback to protests in Wellingborough's London Road/National World
Campaigners who have spent another year working to save trees from developers’ chainsaws have gathered under the avenue they are trying to protect.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group (WWAG) supporters and members redecorated the remaining protected trees in London Road.

Dubbed ‘Love Our Trees Day’ by WWAG, ribbons were re-tied around the trunks of the trees that stretch from the Dog and Duck to the River Nene bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After two-years of campaigning, WWAG is ready to carry on to protect as many of the trees in The Walks as possible that currently in the way of the Stanton Cross link road known as Route 2.

Jonathan Hornett and Marion Turner-Hawes decorate trees on Wellingborough Walks/WWAGJonathan Hornett and Marion Turner-Hawes decorate trees on Wellingborough Walks/WWAG
Jonathan Hornett and Marion Turner-Hawes decorate trees on Wellingborough Walks/WWAG

WWAG chairperson Marion Turner-Hawes said: “We put the ribbons on them to refresh them. As the second anniversary beckons, we are making people aware that we have not ‘won’ the fight. At some point the developers will have to deliver the road – not that we are trying to stop the road – but we want to save as many of the protected trees as possible.”

Protests began on February 16, 2023, with a demonstration by locals who had found just days before that the trees were to be felled.

Read More
Wellingborough community out in force to protest as historic tree-lined avenue f...

Despite tireless efforts by protestors delaying the contractors, 15 trees, many said to be 120 years old, were felled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wellingborough Walks in London Road/National WorldWellingborough Walks in London Road/National World
Wellingborough Walks in London Road/National World

In a ‘David vs Goliath’ battle, WWAG raised more than £70,000 to pay for an expert lawyer to have their case heard to ascertain the legal status of the tree protection orders, in a judicial review, at the High Court in London.

As the campaign goes into its third year, WWAG is looking to raise £5,000 to pay for any further legal costs, a total they are hopeful of reaching by organising regular events.

WWAG supporter Jonathan Hornett said: “We are still fighting for the trees. We need to raise money again. We have a bingo night on March 7, and that usually raises £1,000 and we are putting out an appeal. The campaign continues.”

An event to mark the second anniversary will be held for supporters and members of the community on a date to be announced.

Related topics:Marion Turner-HawesLondon Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice