Campaigners who have spent another year working to save trees from developers’ chainsaws have gathered under the avenue they are trying to protect.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group (WWAG) supporters and members redecorated the remaining protected trees in London Road.

Dubbed ‘Love Our Trees Day’ by WWAG, ribbons were re-tied around the trunks of the trees that stretch from the Dog and Duck to the River Nene bridge.

After two-years of campaigning, WWAG is ready to carry on to protect as many of the trees in The Walks as possible that currently in the way of the Stanton Cross link road known as Route 2.

WWAG chairperson Marion Turner-Hawes said: “We put the ribbons on them to refresh them. As the second anniversary beckons, we are making people aware that we have not ‘won’ the fight. At some point the developers will have to deliver the road – not that we are trying to stop the road – but we want to save as many of the protected trees as possible.”

Protests began on February 16, 2023, with a demonstration by locals who had found just days before that the trees were to be felled.

Despite tireless efforts by protestors delaying the contractors, 15 trees, many said to be 120 years old, were felled.

In a ‘David vs Goliath’ battle, WWAG raised more than £70,000 to pay for an expert lawyer to have their case heard to ascertain the legal status of the tree protection orders, in a judicial review, at the High Court in London.

As the campaign goes into its third year, WWAG is looking to raise £5,000 to pay for any further legal costs, a total they are hopeful of reaching by organising regular events.

WWAG supporter Jonathan Hornett said: “We are still fighting for the trees. We need to raise money again. We have a bingo night on March 7, and that usually raises £1,000 and we are putting out an appeal. The campaign continues.”

An event to mark the second anniversary will be held for supporters and members of the community on a date to be announced.