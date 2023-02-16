Scores of Wellingborough residents have protested under the branches of a historic avenue of trees that have been condemned as part of a road building scheme.

Up to 61 trees in London Road are to be felled in a week-long operation on a stretch of road, part of Wellingborough’s much-loved The Walks, due to start on Monday (February 20).

Campaigners with placards were buoyed by drivers tooting their horns in support of their protest. Yellow ribbons were tied to each of the lime trees.

The protesters underneath the trees that are due to be demolished

Town councillor Marion Turner-Hawes (Green, Isebrook) said: “I was thinking how on earth can the developer fell these trees? Apparently where an organisation has got planning permission, that can over-ride a tree protection order, but only when that planning permission to fell those trees is within that planning permission and is clearly stated. The developer can’t just say we’re going to cut down trees they have to be specific about which trees – they have to be clear.”

Despite documents passing across the desks of dozens of town, borough and unitary councillors, more than 15 years ago, the fine detail of the destruction of the trees only came to light last week.

Plans passed by multiple previous administrations agreed the plans to widen the roundabout slip roads and to dual the Embankment route.

A map on planning documents from 2012 show 12 trees highlighted in red that were earmarked for felling, the others in green show the trees to be retained.

Marion Turner-Hawes

But at a site meeting developers dropped the bombshell that all the trees from the Dog and Duck entrance to the roundabout and the trees leading to the River Nene bridge were to go.

North Northants councillor (NNC) Valerie Anslow (Lab, Croyland and Swanspool) co-organised the protest after she and fellow Wellingborough-area councillors were alerted to the planned tree felling.

She said: “I’m very pleased with the turnout. It demonstrates the strength of feeling for the trees.

The plans on the council planning portal show the trees that were to be retained in green and those to be removed in red

"It’s unnecessary carnage and it needs to be re-thought. I would encourage people to sign the petition, write to their town and unitary councillors and the MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone.

“If necessary I will stand by a tree on Monday morning.”

Jonathan Hornett, secretary of the Wellingborough Eco Group, said: “It’s completely unnecessary vandalism. It doesn’t make any sense. I feel appalled and angry – that you can cut down so many healthy trees. We’ve spent so many years trying to protect the trees. One thing we have in Wellingborough are the tree-lined streets as you come into the town. They have been here for 100 years. We’ve handed out hundreds of saplings over the last year, but what’s the point?"

Protesters have vowed to return on Monday morning before the 9.30am road closure when work is set to begin chopping down the trees.

Jonathan Hornett

Julie Reid from Mears Ashby said: “I felt compelled to come down here. There are so many different issues. Environmentally we need these trees. Historically these trees have been here for 100 years – it’s an historic landscape. The new road will create more traffic. We need the trees here.”

Video by William Carter

Cllr Valerie Anslow

