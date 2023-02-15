Wellingborough residents have been urged by two councillors to join a protest to save an avenue of trees called The Walks from developers’ chainsaws.

The much-loved trees have formed a green walkway running alongside London Road for at least 80 years, but on Monday (February 20), work to fell the trees will begin to make way for a dual carriageway leading to the £1 billion Stanton Cross estate.

North Northants councillor (NNC) Valerie Anslow (Lab, Croyland and Swanspool) was 'horrified' after she learnt the trees were to be cut down for Wellingborough’s eastern relief road.

Marion Turner-Hawes with one of the trees

On a site visit arranged for councillors the full extent of the clearance became known after they were shown a map of the designs - planning permission had been granted in 2008.

Cllr Anslow said: “I’m absolutely horrified – speechless. We were all amazed and said ‘How come we didn’t know about this before?’

"Whenever it was discussed in 2008 it was agreed, but the plans at that time just showed trees every now and again. Whoever made the decision didn’t know all the trees were there. Nowadays all the trees would be shown but then they weren’t.

"We cannot replace these trees, once this avenue of trees is gone it will be gone forever. You’re not going to replace 80-year-old trees, not in my lifetime.”

The Walks in London Road, Wellingborough

The trees from the Dog and Duck entrance to the ‘Tesco’ roundabout and across towards the River Nene will be demolished.

Wellingborough Town Councillor Marion Turner-Hawes (Green, Isebrook) said: “The argument is that its the bypass for the east of Wellingborough, but that could have gone through Claudius Way. Instead of all the traffic going past the town’s main leisure facility. It’s going to be a dual carriageway – who wants to play by a dual carriageway?

"This area was our mental and physical health saviour during Covid. A number of local people have contacted me deeply upset and angry about these changes. As we face the enormity of the climate emergency, we will lose these trees to make way for this ‘road in the wrong place’.

The plans submitted in 2008

"Offering to replace established mature trees with new saplings is no solution either when you consider we would need more than 250 saplings to be planted and in the ground for about five years to replace the CO2 sequestration ‘powers’ of just one of these mature ‘friends’.”

Cllr Graham Lawman (Con, Hatton Park), NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “As a local councillor, I fully appreciate the value and attractiveness of the London Road Walks, but, it’s vital that when we have new development that the infrastructure and especially the highways network that serves it, is also developed in parallel to cater for the increased growth in traffic.

“We are working closely with the developer to ensure this happens. The increased capacity of the roundabout will have the added benefit of improving journey times on the existing network in the area and reducing traffic on London Road and Senwick Road.

"As there will be pedestrian lights, safety for walkers, cyclists and wheelers is also improved. There are also some major utilities in the area that need to be moved.

The Walks - trees will be felled

"While it is never ideal to remove trees for development, unfortunately, this is sometimes inevitable. In these situations, we ensure that as few as possible are removed and others are planted in their place as mitigation.”

The work to remove some of the trees along London Road will take place initially to allow main utility service diversions and then allow the main highway works.

Cllr David Brackenbury (Con, Thrapston) NNC’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “Housing growth is essential to cater for our growing population and for increased prosperity in our area. This development and the associated road plans were established and approved more than a decade ago and now we are seeing the work taking place.

“It’s important that any development is mindful of the environment and although it’s unfortunate that some trees have been removed, every effort is taken to reduce this impact and remedial action is always taken.”

A spokesman for Stanton Cross said: “These essential works are part of the approved plans to support the delivery of Stanton Cross and enhance Wellingborough’s infrastructure which, as well as road improvements, have also included developing the railway station.

Wellingborough avenue of trees in London Road in October 2008

“The wider environmental work at Stanton Cross has already seen 390 new trees planted last summer as part of the Queen’s Canopy initiative, extensive improvement work on the River Ise, and a new 44-acre town park, with plans for a further 71-acre Country Park.

“On top of this, we are ensuring that the removed trees will be used in the local area, providing hibernaculas (animal shelters), fencing, planting bed mulch, and featuring in the natural play areas in the development.

"We will continue to consult with a team of ecologists and arboriculturists throughout to ensure this is done in the right way and will strive to complete the works with as little disruption as possible.”

Plans for Stanton Cross were approved by NNC as part of a £1 billion investment which will eventually include 3,650 new homes.

