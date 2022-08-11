Hundreds of trees planted for the Queen at Wellingborough's Stanton Cross

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of trees have been planted at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development in honour of the Queen’s Jubilee.

The Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and Cllr Helen Howell from North Northants Council (NNC) visited the town’s Stanton Cross development this month to celebrate the site’s contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

With 390 trees set to be registered under the initiative, Stanton Cross is one of the biggest planters in the town and a commemorative plaque has been installed in the town park to mark this milestone in the development’s history.

(L-R) Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Chris Tompkins, Cllr Helen Howell at Stanton Cross, Wellingborough

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the UK to plant a tree for the Jubilee.

Individuals and organisations across the country have been taking part and plotting their trees on an interactive digital map.

Chris Tompkins, pre-construction director for Vistry Group and a representative of Stanton Cross Developments, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant and Cllr Howell to the town park to view the Queen’s Green Canopy plaque and to see how the hundreds of trees planted here, and in the country park, will enhance the development for the residents.

"We’re looking forward to adding our ‘tree’ to the Queen’s Green Canopy map when planting season resumes in October.”

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, said: “I was delighted to visit Stanton Cross Town Park on behalf of Her Majesty to view the significant number of trees that had been planted.

"It was also a pleasure to see the Queen’s Green Canopy plaque, marking Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, in the new play area.”

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, added: “The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative is a wonderful way to acknowledge Her Majesty’s 70 glorious years, while creating a legacy of enhancing the natural environment.

"As a council we are committed to helping create prosperous healthy communities and it’s great to be able to link this with this stunning new development.”