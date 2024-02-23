Wellingborough Walks Action Group mark anniversary of London Road tree felling
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wellingborough Walks Action Group have rallied under the avenue of trees they are campaigning to save to mark the anniversary of the start of felling work.
Braving the rain, supporters gathered in London Road to commemorate a year since workers began to cut down lime trees between the Dog and Duck and the River Nene.
Known locally as the Wellingborough Walks, founder of WWAG Marion Turner-Hawes thanked residents for their support and restated her intention to save the trees.
The group will take their campaign to the High Court in London to seek a judicial review with their case being heard at the end of April.
Ms Turner-Hawes said: “In total so far we have raised about £66,000 in our overall campaign. We heard from our solicitor this week about funds we applied for to help us if we lost the case. We have been successful in accessing a commitment from the charity we applied to that they will cover the £10,000 costs if we lose the case. All this news is amazing and once again we want to thank every single person and group that has helped us to this point.
“But we need to keep fundraising to reach our £30,000 total, which is now less than £6,000 away.”
The group will be holding fundraising events to boost donations.
Ms Turner-Hawes said: “What a year we have had. We reflected on the year we have travelled together, from when many of us met last year determined to save the trees and the desolation we all felt as we watched many trees felled, to the overwhelming elation we felt when we finally stopped the tree felling on March 3.”
Residents reflected on their ‘anger and frustration’, ‘dismay’ and ‘bewilderment’ at the events of 2023.
Ms Turner-Hawes added: “Hopefully the people and nature of Wellingborough will ultimately win out.”