Kip McGrath in Wellingborough has expanded its premises to include an upstairs classroom, bringing more access to higher quality teaching to the town centre.

The location celebrated its six-month anniversary in March, and though it started with 12 students receiving specialist tuition in maths and English, the new floor means there is now room for eight to 10 more at one time. Those who attend sessions take part in more than 50 computer-based, written and practical lessons per week for key stage 2 up to those sitting their GCSEs.

Louise Glaze, centre director of Wellingborough’s Kip McGrath, praised the expansion of the business.

Kip McGrath in Wellingborough opened in September 2022

She said: "It’s going from strength to strength.

"We’re really lucky because the tutors have the best experience of how to get the best out of the children for their exams.”

Kip McGrath offers extra tuition for students aged from six to 16 years.

Louise, who has more than 20 years of experience in teaching, opened the Silver Street centre in September 2022. The second room upstairs, which will primarily be used by older students, took ‘a couple of months’ before it was ready to welcome people who are looking for extra curricular learning.

The business has expanded with the opening of a second room

At the time of its six-month anniversary, Louise said: “Most of the students who come here are really lacking in confidence, so we build up their confidence, we work at their level, at their pace.