Kip McGrath in Silver Street, Wellingborough is celebrating six months in the town, providing extra academic tuition to children who need it.

Focusing on maths and English, Kip McGrath helps youngsters improve their proficiency at the core subjects, preparing them for upcoming exams and eventual academic achievement with a personalised programme of study.

Louise Glaze, centre director of Wellingborough’s Kip McGrath, said: “Our education model is all about building confidence.

Kip McGrath is helping students with their Maths and English

"Most of the students who come here are really lacking in confidence, so we build up their confidence, we work at their level, at their pace.

“It’s all about motivation and reward, and once we build that confidence we see the progress happening quite quickly.”

She added: "I want to have a happy, relaxed environment that’s conducive to learning, so even though we have a laugh and a chat, everyone comes in and they get on and make good progress during the time they are here.

“We’re here to help, support, and encourage, and try to help schools when we can.”

Kip McGrath is a franchise that began in Australia in 1976, and has made its way into towns across the globe.

Wellingborough’s branch currently has 35 students and teaches 45 lessons a week with fully qualified staff for students ranging from six to 16-years-old.

The building was previously empty for three years, and the company spent a long time renovating it to be a suitable place for children to learn at a steady, but swift pace. It began with just 12 students, and while it has expanded significantly, there is room for more to get the learning they need.

Speaking about the future, Louise said: “The plan is to keep growing and growing and get the name out there.