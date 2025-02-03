Developers of a Wellingborough relief road known as ‘Route 2’ have withdrawn a planning application for three conditions to be discharged in the latest twist on the way to get a new junction built.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group (WWAG), the campaign group formed to fight destruction of the historic avenue of trees known as The Walks, say they have been 'heartened' by developer Stanton Cross Developments (SCD)'s withdrawal of plans after hundreds of objections.

SCD has admitted their consultant team has been working hard over recent months to consider all of the consultee responses and the ‘considerable quantum of representations’ received through the consultation periods.

The withdrawal of the plans is only temporary as SCD are finalising new technical reports and will submit new applications to seek the discharge of the conditions.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group members Lucy Hennessy and Marion Turner-Hawes with some of the trees they are fighting to save/National World

Marion Turner-Hawes and Lucy Hennessy are directors of WWAG Ltd, and have been fighting for two years to save the trees.

They said: “This is great news. Stanton Cross Developments, the organisation responsible for felling 16 protected trees from The Walks in Wellingborough, have withdrawn the three outstanding planning applications related to the protected Walks’ trees in London Road and the delivery of Route 2.

“However, they plan to submit new applications following the feedback from ourselves, and the over 500 contributors in June 2024.”

"It’s heartening to hear in the letter they sent to North Northants Council, that they have taken on board the various comments and contributions and the decision of the High Court in May 2024.

The Wellingborough Walks/ National World

“We will wait and see what the new proposals look like.”

WWAG Ltd went to the High Court in London in April 2024, for a judicial review after raising more than £70,000 to cover legal costs to take on North Northants Council (NNC).

A letter submitted to NNC by Stanton Cross Developments said: “SCD are committed to following the pathway as set out in the High Court Judgement and welcome the confirmation within the judgement that SCD are now ‘on the correct legal path’ in terms of seeking to discharge the conditions ahead of any further works. “SCD’s focus remains on limiting tree loss as far as possible, within the confines of the approved detailed design for Route 2.

Flashback to February 2023: Marion Turner-Hawes campaigns under the historic avenue of trees in London Road, Wellingborough/National World

“Furthermore, the revised material will provide greater clarity in terms of the works and the necessity for tree removal where applicable.”

Revised submissions have been prepared by SCD’s consultant team and are currently being reviewed.

Once new technical reports have been finalised, new applications to seek the discharge of the conditions will be submitted supported with ‘updated technical assessments’.

This will enable NNC to consult on and consider the updated proposals.

Meanwhile WWAG has been reassured that no tree works will re-start in London Road.

Marion Turner-Hawes and Lucy Hennessy added: “We are not sure when these new applications will be submitted to NNC, but when they are we will all once again have 24 days to study them and make our comments.

“Despite this good news we know we are not out of the woods yet and the urgent need to keep raising funds remains.

“For the present, it’s a relief that the poor and incomplete plans submitted last year by SCD have fallen by the wayside.

“We look forward to seeing their new proposals which hopefully have now taken on board our suggested road design adjustments that would save most if not all of the protected trees, and still deliver the road as required.”

"WWAG members remain committed to work with SCD and NNC to create a win-win solution that saves most if not all of the protected trees and enables the delivery of this agreed road.”

It is understood the applications have been scheduled for reporting to NNC on Wednesday, February 19.