Wellingborough tree protest latest: London Road closed but felling work yet to start

A section of London Road has been closed, but any felling work has yet to start.

Today (Wednesday) is the third day since work was due to start and contractors are on site – however, no tree has been felled yet.

The scene in London Road, Wellingborough this morning

Protesters are continuing to make their voices heard about the loss of these beloved trees and police are there, with both directions of London Road now closed between the Tesco roundabout and Pizza Hut.

The contractors are seemingly ready to start chopping down some of the trees, but it is not known when any work will start.

Our reporters are at the scene where three people – two men and a woman – have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

