A by-election candidate claiming she has worked to ‘Save the Trees’ has been called out as ‘completely disingenuous’ by the group set up to protect the Wellingborough Walks.

In election material received by residents, Conservative Helen Harrison is pictured standing in London Road close to the at-threat lime avenue under the headline ‘Save the Trees’.

But Wellingborough Walks Action Group Limited (WWAG), the group set up to fight the destruction of the trees, say they are ‘appalled’ at the claim and she should not be taking ‘any credit’.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group Ltd was set up after community protests in London Road/National World

A statement from Wellingborough Walks Action Group Limited said: “We have become aware that by-election candidate Helen Harrison, is attempting to take credit within her latest election publication for the community’s efforts to save the lime trees on The Walks.

“We are appalled to see this, and as far as we are aware at no point has Ms Harrison supported the Save Our Trees campaign or provided any support to Wellingborough Walks Action Group Limited, either directly or indirectly. For her to claim otherwise is completely disingenuous.

“We feel it also disrespects the many hundreds of people, from across our community and beyond, that have contributed to raise more than £60,000 to save the trees.

Wellingborough London Road, community protests /National World,

“For her to claim any credit when so many people have given so much time and money in order for us to permanently protect these trees, is beyond the pale.

“We hope it goes without saying that should any of the candidates openly pledge their support to help ‘Save Our Trees’ with Wellingborough Walks Action Group, we would obviously be delighted, but please do not attempt to take the credit for the relentless hard work that so many of us have been engaged in since February of last year.”

WWAG was formed to mount a legal case against North Northants Council and will have their judicial review heard at the end of April – a process that has cost tens of thousands of pounds.

Archive - Peter Bone mentioned the Wellingborough Walks in the House of Commons

This newspaper has closely covered the story of the Wellingborough Walks from the start and was present as protesters clashed with police in London Road to stop contractors.

During that time, and up until the start of January, Ms Harrison was sitting on the ruling executive of North Northants Council (NNC) – the organisation at the centre of the High Court case.

Ms Harrison’s X, formerly known as Twitter, account does not feature any posts about the Wellingborough Walks.

At the full council meeting of NNC on March 30 last year, Ms Harrison supported a motion to ‘ensure reports to planning committee on applications where the granting of planning

permission would involve the removal of trees protected by TPO(s) are supported by the advice of a suitably qualified officer’.

Former MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone – Ms Harrison’s boyfriend – did bring up the case of the trees in Parliament and was present at a meeting with developers.