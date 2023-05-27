News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough Tesco garage closing for 'essential' maintenance works

Store bosses have apologised for any inconvenience caused
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th May 2023, 06:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 06:39 BST

A petrol filling station is due to close so maintenance works can be completed.

Bosses have confirmed that the pumps at the Tesco filling station at Victoria Park in Wellingborough will be out of action for several weeks.

While the 24-hour garage is due to close imminently, no specific date for the start or finish of the work has been given by Tesco.

The Wellingborough Tesco filling station at Victoria Park is closing for maintenance worksThe Wellingborough Tesco filling station at Victoria Park is closing for maintenance works
A spokesman for the supermarket giant told the Northants Telegraph: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of our Victoria Park Superstore petrol filling station.

"This will be closing in a few days and will reopen in mid-June, after some essential maintenance works.”

The filling station is just off Turnells Mill Lane so convenient for drivers coming into Wellingborough from the A45 and A509.

Aldi in Victoria Road, Wellingborough is also closing soon for a refurb, as recently reported by the Northants Telegraph.

It will close tomorrow (Sunday) at 4pm.

