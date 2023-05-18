Bosses say a town centre supermarket will be ‘much brighter’ and have ‘simpler layouts’ following its refurbishment.

Wellingborough’s Aldi store in Victoria Road will be closed for 10 days while the town centre store is given a revamp.

A spokesman for Aldi told the Northants Telegraph: “We will close our Victoria Road store on Sunday 28th May at 4pm to carry out refurbishment works.

Aldi in Wellingborough

“When we re-open on Thursday 8th June at 8am, the store will be in our new layout, which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges.

"It will be much brighter with simpler layouts.”

And the spokesman added: "We will keep the community updated on developments.”