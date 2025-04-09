Wellingborough tennis courts to re-open in ‘early summer’ as Swanspool asset to feature new booking system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The tennis courts in Swanspool Gardens are set to re-open in the summer, giving people the opportunity to take up the sport during peak season in Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tennis courts, which previously had a synthetic surface, have long been unavailable to the public and left in a state of disrepair, however the renovation efforts have meant it will be open and available to the public, with an all-new surface.

A North Northants Council spokesman said: “Refurbishment work is currently underway on the public tennis courts at Swanspool Gardens, as part of a partnership between North Northamptonshire Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). The upgraded courts will feature a Macadam surface and will be available to book via an online booking system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The courts are expected to re-open in early summer, weather permitting, with full booking details and information about the official re-opening to be shared nearer the time.”

The courts will be available in 'early summer' according to North Northants Council

Whereas previous years the courts would be booked in person at the office in the pavilion, the pair of courts will now be accessed by booking online, and in advance through the LTA's booking system.

A sign has been installed on the fencing around the court which provides a QR code which directs people to the website, and a code-activated, similar to the system adopted by the courts in Spencer Park, Rushden in June 2023.

The cost for sessions at the Swanspool Gardens courts has not been confirmed, however the Spencer Park courts cost £3 per hour when booked in advance, with the option for an annual membership for £30 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reservations for both courts will also be taken via the LTA’s Play Tennis app.

Bookings for the Swanspool Gardens tennis courts can be made online by scanning the QR code

The ‘early summer’ opening window does not confirm a specific date, but could come around the time of Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, June 30 with the men’s singles final taking place on Sunday, July 13.

The refurbishment of the pair of out-of-use tennis courts in Swanspool Gardens is funded by the Lawn Tennis Association and North Northamptonshire Council, and coincides with plans to develop an adventure golf course on one of the currently-unused bowling greens, as well as making changes to the pavilion in Swanspool Gardens.

To ensure the courts are in regular use once again, We Do Tennis is looking for park tennis activators, which are LTA-backed volunteers who are tasked with running free weekly sessions focused on tennis games and exercises, all designed to offer fun and social benefits using the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgraded courts will feature a Macadam surface

An LTA spokesman said: “Play your part in helping people in your community play tennis for free at your local park.

“Your support may be the reason why someone picks up a racket for the first time and discovers a new sport for life.

“Free park tennis sessions wouldn’t be possible without the incredible work of volunteer activators.

"These teams work together to plan and lead fun activities on court as well as collaborating with venues and operators to more people get active and enjoy tennis with free weekly sessions.”

Those interested in becoming a park tennis activator are asked to contact [email protected] for more information.