People can now book the Spencer Park tennis courts ahead of time after Rushden Town Council launched the new ‘safe and secure’ online booking service.

While the new system was intended to be in place in spring, there were a few ‘teething problems’ that had to be overcome.

When it was announced in January, a Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “It’s important the council retain the tennis courts for their intended use and we are committed to providing a safe, clean, secure and welcoming environment for residents to play tennis for many years to come.”

The new booking system for the tennis courts at Spencer Park are now in operation

The booking system will be accompanied by weekly, hour-long coaching sessions with an LTA qualified and accredited tennis coach on Sunday mornings from 9.45am to help people improve their game.

The first session will take place on July 2, just one day before the sport’s most prestigious tournament gets under way at the All England Club in Wimbledon.

The courts in Spencer Park were refurbished in 2020, but were left unlocked without a way to book or reserve a space ahead of time, meaning people were often left disappointed when the courts were already in use.

Table tennis facilities were installed in 2021 at Spencer Park, jointly funded by Rushden Town Council and the East Northants Council member empowerment fund.

Table tennis facilities were installed in 2021

People wanting to book a court can do so by visiting the town council’s dedicated website, and places at the weekly coaching sessions can be reserved here.