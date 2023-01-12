Spencer Park’s tennis courts are set to get a new booking and access system as Rushden Town Council prepares for the sporting season.

Arriving in spring, people wishing to pre-book the courts will be able to do so, guaranteeing time in advance.

The town council will also be working with an LTA qualified and accredited tennis coach starting from mid-April, and weekly free tennis coaching sessions will run on Sundays to help people improve their game.

The free session will be open to families and players of all abilities, helping everyone to improve and enjoy tennis.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Following the court refurbishment in 2020, the tennis courts were left unlocked, however this led to two main issues.

"Firstly there was no way of booking or reserving a tennis court, many people are left disappointed when the courts are all in use when they turn up to play.

"Additionally, there are instances of having to wait around without knowing if or when a court may become free.

“Secondly, it’s important the council retain the tennis courts for their intended use and we are committed to providing a safe, clean, secure and welcoming environment for residents to play tennis for many years to come.”

Tennis fans have the Australian Open starting on January 16 to look forward to, and soon after a spring and summer of events such as the French Open, Queen’s Club and Wimbledon.

The promise of a more streamlined booking system for Rushden’s Spencer Park ensures that should people get the itch for a game they can book a court, turn up and play seamlessly.

To keep the courts in working order and suitable for use there will be a booking fee to access the courts during certain periods but other, off-peak times through the week will be free to reserve.

This comes just months after table tennis facilities were installed at Spencer Park.

The system that is being adopted by Rushden Town Council is also used by many others across the country.

