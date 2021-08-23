Fancy a game? Table tennis table installed at Rushden park
No booking is required
Visitors to a Rushden park can now enjoy a game of table tennis after a table was installed thanks to council funding.
The outdoor table is now in place at Spencer Park, after it was jointly funded by Rushden Town Council and the East Northants Council member empowerment fund received from Cllr Dorothy Maxwell.
It forms part of the recent enhancements at Spencer Park, which includes an dynamic zip wire and artwork on the Spencer Park Pavilion.
There is no booking required and anyone who wants to play can just turn up and wait their turn.
Rushden Town Council have equipment for the public to borrow but it is only available when the park attendant is on duty, so it is advisable to bring your own bats and balls.