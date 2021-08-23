Fancy a game? Table tennis table installed at Rushden park

The new table.

Visitors to a Rushden park can now enjoy a game of table tennis after a table was installed thanks to council funding.

The outdoor table is now in place at Spencer Park, after it was jointly funded by Rushden Town Council and the East Northants Council member empowerment fund received from Cllr Dorothy Maxwell.

It forms part of the recent enhancements at Spencer Park, which includes an dynamic zip wire and artwork on the Spencer Park Pavilion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spencer Ward Councillors - Town Mayor, Melanie Coleman, Andy Mercer, Sarah Peacock, Carol Childs, Paul Harley and Councillor Dorothy Maxwell

There is no booking required and anyone who wants to play can just turn up and wait their turn.