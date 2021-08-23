Fancy a game? Table tennis table installed at Rushden park

No booking is required

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:42 pm
The new table.

Visitors to a Rushden park can now enjoy a game of table tennis after a table was installed thanks to council funding.

The outdoor table is now in place at Spencer Park, after it was jointly funded by Rushden Town Council and the East Northants Council member empowerment fund received from Cllr Dorothy Maxwell.

It forms part of the recent enhancements at Spencer Park, which includes an dynamic zip wire and artwork on the Spencer Park Pavilion.

Spencer Ward Councillors - Town Mayor, Melanie Coleman, Andy Mercer, Sarah Peacock, Carol Childs, Paul Harley and Councillor Dorothy Maxwell

There is no booking required and anyone who wants to play can just turn up and wait their turn.

Rushden Town Council have equipment for the public to borrow but it is only available when the park attendant is on duty, so it is advisable to bring your own bats and balls.