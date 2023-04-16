Millennium Pizzas & Grill in Wellingborough scooped up a prize for the Just Eat Best Delivery at the 2023 British Kebab Awards, with the win being considered a ‘significant achievement’ by organisers.

The ceremony took place at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London, where takeaways, restaurants and eateries across the country are recognised for their culinary efforts.

A representative from the British Kebab Awards said: "The British Kebab Awards is an annual ceremony that aims to celebrate the best kebab restaurants in the UK and promote the kebab industry as a whole.

Millennium Pizzas and Grill attended a ceremony in London

“The awards recognize the achievements of kebab businesses across the country and hope to generate positive press for the industry and its contributions to the UK food scene.

“The voting process for the awards involves the public nominating their favourite kebab businesses, starting in April and finishing in September. The businesses with the most nominations go on to the shortlist, which is then reviewed by a panel of judges to decide the winners in each category.”

They added: “Winning a British Kebab Award is a significant achievement for a kebab business.

"The award ceremony has grown over the years and now attracts senior politicians, business people, and industry professionals. The event hosts 1,200 people and has increased support from the Houses of Parliament, councils, and the kebab industry."

Millennium Pizzas and Grill in Midland Road, Wellingborough

The Midland Road takeaway is no stranger to the award, with Millennium Pizzas & Grill taking home the same prize in 2020.

Maksut Demir, owner of Millennium Pizzas and Grill said: “We as family are extremely proud and happy to serve our community.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to each of our customers for their support.”

This year, the Just Eat Best Delivery category was a crowded one, with seven other restaurants also in the running for the accolade including Wellingborough Kebab House in Sheep Street. That establishment won in 2022, further proving that there are some real gems amongst the town’s eateries.

This is the second win in the same category for the Midland Road takeaway

