Wellingborough kebab house skewers best in Britain prize at national ceremony

A Wellingborough takeaway owner has scooped a top prize for his fast-food delivery service at The British Kebab Awards 2022.

Wellingborough Kebab House in Sheep Street beat ten other contenders to the Just Eat Best Delivery Kebab Shop of the Year title at a glittering ceremony in London.

Judges including comedian and presenter Adil Ray and an array of MPs and business leaders chose the winners in the national awards.

Murat Kaya with his award at the British Kebab Awards 2022

Murat Kaya, owner of Wellingborough Kebab House, said: "We are very happy - delighted. It is a very big event.

"Even the Speaker of the House of Commons was there - he's a big fan of kebabs.

"I feel great. We have been working hard in this area, especially during lockdown."

Murat and his cousin Ertugrul had a tricky journey to the venue due to the tube strike but made it to the awards do just in time.

The British Kebab Awards recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation.

Murat puts his success down to providing good food and the loyalty of the customers at the shop, which has been run by his family since 1982.

He said: "We sell good fresh food. I see other shops that don't do fresh like we do.

"We have customers that come from a long way away and we have so many takeaway customers."

The top order from the shop is the shish kebab followed by the chicken doner.

Murat added: "I would like to thank all of the customers who voted for us."