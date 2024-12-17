Wellingborough swimming pool to host 'Christmas Charity Fest' including games, prizes and an opportunity to meet Santa

Dive Into Swimming, Wellingborough’s newest swimming pool is hosting a charity fundraising day in support of the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS).

On December 23, from 11am until 3pm, visitors to the pool in Wellingborough’s Finedon Road Industrial Estate can take part in Christmas-themed games for a chance to win swimming lessons and other prizes, enjoy refreshments, meet Santa, and tour the new pool’s facilities.

Abbie Macleod, operations director at Dive Into Swimming said: “We decided to host this event to give everyone a chance to visit our pool and discover what our swim school has to offer.

"The day will include a special meet and greet with Santa, adding some festive fun. Guests can also take part in our raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes, including free swimming lessons. To keep everyone refreshed, we’ll have free tea and coffee available, provided by a local van on-site.

Dive Into Swimming opened its doors in the summer

"It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about us, enjoy some treats, and maybe even win a prize!”

The day is in aid of the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS), a charity that promotes water safety and through campaigns such as ‘Don’t Drink and Drown’ and ‘Winter Water Safety’, which hope to ‘give everyone the potential to save lives and enjoy water, safely.’

Abbie added: “At Dive into Swimming, we’re all about keeping everyone safe around water and teaching vital swimming skills. That’s why we’ve chosen the Royal Life Saving Society as our charity of choice.

“The RLSS does amazing work to prevent drowning and promote water safety. They run programs like water safety education and lifesaving training that fit perfectly with what we stand for. By supporting them, we’re helping to spread the message about staying safe and having fun in and around water.”