'Absolute joy' for bosses as doors open at new tuition swimming pool in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After much planning Dive Into Swimming in Wellingborough, a new pool designed to help people learn how to swim, has opened its doors to the public.

Located in Finedon Road the new venture, which began welcoming people on July 22, features a purpose-built pool which caters to those learning to swim for the first time.

Abbie Macleod, operations director of Dive Into Swimming, said: “It has been an absolute joy for us at Dive into Swimming to finally open our doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Seeing both children and adults using the facilities and enjoying their lessons is exactly why we built the pool.

Dive Into Swimming in Finedon Road, Wellingborough, offers tuition sessions in a purpose-built pool

"We look forward to continuing this journey with our swimmers and welcoming lots more people in the future.”

After weeks of preparation, Dive Into Swimming in Wellingborough managed to open in time for the school summer holidays.

The inspiration for opening the pool was to give more access to swimming lessons specifically, as bosses believed that there was limited availability for swimming tuition at local leisure centres, made worse by closures of other pools during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, when the pool was still under construction, Abbie said: "There’s a massive lack of pools, and these pool closures means there’s a lot of kids actually aren’t going to be able to learn how to swim, so we thought if we build good facilities we can open a business that can allow them to continue to learn.”

The pool is built with children in mind, but the hope is to offer sessions to people of all ages. Lessons, which will also focus on water safety, will be planned in accordance with the Swim England Learn to Swim Programme, the leading national teaching syllabus in the UK.