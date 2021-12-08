Wellingborough swimmers return to pool to make a splash at club championships

Swimmers with their medals at their first club championship since 2019

Competitors from Wellingborough Amateur Swimming Club (ASC) dived into their club championship and swam for success at their first event since 2019.

The club was recently donated funds of £1,080 by the housing developers of Glenvale Park for the team to purchase new swim caps and backstroke flags, giving them a fresh look for a new season after the squad appealed for financial help.Hit in the pockets by the pandemic, the club has since recovered with support from swimmers' families and friends and businesses.Following the cancellation of 2020’s events due to Covid-19, the championships were able to resume for 2021 with members of the Glenvale Park team coming along to present awards to the successful swimmers.

Mike Roach, president of Wellingborough ASC, said: “Throughout the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 it has been a struggle to keep our swimmers motivated when there was little prospect of competition, so it was great to see them race again and re-establish that competitive edge. The ongoing support of the team at Glenvale Park means so much to us as we start to compete again.

“The backstroke flags and swim caps look brilliant and have been a hit with the team. They love them just as much as we do.”

The club trains at the Waendel Leisure Centre and has a long-standing history within the town, having been part of Wellingborough’s athletics scene since 1970. Wellingborough ASC’s club championships are an integral part of the swimming calendar and allow future swimming stars to achieve qualifying times for county championships - which are set to take place early next year.

Mark Best, director of Northants LLP, the developers behind Glenvale Park, said: “Giving back to the local community through supporting local sports groups who were affected by the pandemic is something we are really keen to help with.