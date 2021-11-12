Wellingborough swimming club splash out on new kit after cash boost

A long-standing Wellingborough sports club has been given a boost after a donation from a housing developer.

Athletes at Wellingborough Amateur Swimming Club (ASC) will be sporting new swimming hats and be helped with backstroke flags to keep them in the fast lane.

The donation of £1,080 from housing developers Northants LLP, owners of Glenvale Park ,will help fund the much-needed items after being hit by the pandemic.

Wellingborough Amateur Swimming Club swimmers

Mike Roach, president of Wellingborough ASC, said: “We are so thankful to Glenvale Park for this kind and generous donation. It’s clear that sports groups were affected heavily by the pandemic - and it’s been brilliant to start to get back on our feet this year.

"Donations such as this one mean so much to us as we attend tournaments and start to compete again. The backstroke flags and swim caps look brilliant. We can’t wait to see them put to good use in our upcoming competitions.”

The club, based at the Waendel Leisure Centre in Thomas Street, has a long-standing history within the town having been part of Wellingborough’s athletics scene since 1970.

Last May the swimming club had launched an appeal for cash after their funds had been depleted by the Covid pandemic, raising more than £3,000 for the club's coffers.

The backstroke flags

Sports clubs were affected considerably by the Covid-19 pandemic and Glenvale Park’s sponsorship of the club will allow them to compete in post-lockdown tournaments with a refreshed look.

Mark Best, director of Northants LLP, said: “Giving back to the local community through supporting local sports groups who were affected by the pandemic is something we are really keen to help with Glenvale Park.

"What we do is about so much more than bringing new homes to Wellingborough – we’re also passionate about ensuring that the local community benefits in a variety of ways from our presence in the town.