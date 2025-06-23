Wellingborough primary school's first Ofsted report brings positive news as inspectors deem the school good in all areas
Ofsted was impressed with the Waverley Drive school’s high aspirations of its pupils, its safeguarding measures, carefully designed curriculum, and sense of community.
Since opening, the school in the new build estate in Wellingborough has seen significant staffing changes, as most have joined the school in the last two years, with the senior leadership team being new to this academic year.
The report reads: “The curriculum is designed carefully to sequence the essential knowledge that pupils must learn. The school has ensured that this can build coherently beyond Year 2, as the school grows to full capacity.
"Teachers have sound subject knowledge, particularly in English and mathematics. They use this to organise learning logically and help pupils learn new knowledge step by step.
“There is now greater stability in staffing. This has supported the school’s continued improvement. Staff value the support the school provides. Teachers receive high-quality training and development. This improves their practice.
"The school engages well with its community. For example, it shares key information with parents and carers about how the school has improved, which parents appreciate greatly.
The school, which now has 117 pupils on the roll ranging from reception to year 2, officially cut the ribbon on its opening in June 2023 having been open since the previous September.
Despite being a relatively new school, and this being its first visit from inspectors, its SEND provision and understanding of diversity were praised, however it was noted during the visit that there are inconsistencies relating to pupil’s attendance, and that In a few subjects, the school ‘does not ensure that pupils have a secure understanding of the knowledge they need over time’, leading to some forgetting things that were previously taught.
Read the full report online here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.