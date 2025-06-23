Wellingborough primary school's first Ofsted report brings positive news as inspectors deem the school good in all areas

Stanton Cross Primary has been told that it is good in all areas following a visit from Ofsted last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted was impressed with the Waverley Drive school’s high aspirations of its pupils, its safeguarding measures, carefully designed curriculum, and sense of community.

Since opening, the school in the new build estate in Wellingborough has seen significant staffing changes, as most have joined the school in the last two years, with the senior leadership team being new to this academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report reads: “The curriculum is designed carefully to sequence the essential knowledge that pupils must learn. The school has ensured that this can build coherently beyond Year 2, as the school grows to full capacity.

Stanton Cross Primary began teaching in September 2022, with this being the first Ofsted inspection

"Teachers have sound subject knowledge, particularly in English and mathematics. They use this to organise learning logically and help pupils learn new knowledge step by step.

“There is now greater stability in staffing. This has supported the school’s continued improvement. Staff value the support the school provides. Teachers receive high-quality training and development. This improves their practice.

"The school engages well with its community. For example, it shares key information with parents and carers about how the school has improved, which parents appreciate greatly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school, which now has 117 pupils on the roll ranging from reception to year 2, officially cut the ribbon on its opening in June 2023 having been open since the previous September.

Despite being a relatively new school, and this being its first visit from inspectors, its SEND provision and understanding of diversity were praised, however it was noted during the visit that there are inconsistencies relating to pupil’s attendance, and that In a few subjects, the school ‘does not ensure that pupils have a secure understanding of the knowledge they need over time’, leading to some forgetting things that were previously taught.

Read the full report online here.