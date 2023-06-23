Stanton Cross Primary School already has eight months of successful teaching under its belt, but this week it officially opened its doors.

Almost nine months after accepting students, it was officially opened by Wellingborough Olympian Anita Neil on Wednesday, June 21.

Headteacher Sarah Whitlock said: “Staff represent a key way of life at Stanton Cross, in how much we dare.

Stanton Cross Primary School officially opened on Wednesday, June 21

“By that I mean that we support the children to be determined in all they do.

“Be ambitious to achieve their best, be respectful, and importantly to enjoy school.

“We are academically, artistically, and culturally ambitious for our children.

“Together we are at the start of a magnificent journey.”

Sarah admitted that at the the start of the school year, Stanton Cross had ‘not a pencil’, and it ‘could have been difficult had it not been for the amazing team.’

Stanton Cross Primary welcomed 24 new students in September 2022, and the first few months of teaching have been positive, with 30 students currently at the school, which has room for 420 pupils in total.

Anita Neil, the first black British female Olympian, was in attendance to cut the ribbon, ceremonially starting the school off on the right foot.

She said: “I feel very proud and extremely honoured to be here on this special occasion.

“I wish the executive headteacher, all the excellent staff team, and all the children that pass through the door every success and the best of luck.”

The ceremony was followed by a performance by the Wellingborough Gospel Choir to boost the celebrations, who were later joined by the students of Stanton Cross Primary for an inclusive sing-a-long.

Executive headteacher Darren Smith added: “The most important thing we have created is the culture of the school.

“Our culture is how we reflect this wonderful diverse community we find ourselves being a part of.”He noted that the development of such a positive culture has been the school’s ‘greatest achievement.’

