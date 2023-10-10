News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough primary school ‘amazed’ by children’s charitable deeds for local food bank

Proceeds went to The Daylight Centre
By William Carter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST
Students from Victoria Primary Academy in Wellingborough visited a local food bank on October 9 with supplies collected during its annual harvest festival celebration.

The Daylight Centre was the chosen beneficiary of the school’s charitable efforts, and school children hopped on a minibus this week to deliver scores of food items to the local organisation.

Katie Osborne, leader of PSHE at the school, said: “I was so amazed when I arrived into school this morning, I couldn’t get into our staffroom.

Students visited The Daylight Centre on October 9
Students visited The Daylight Centre on October 9
"The donations collected filled all desks, sideboards and the floor.

"We had so much stuff donated, it was hard even fitting it all into a 16-seat minibus.

"The food bank were very grateful for all the generous donations and so are we as a school.

"The school councillors were so stunned and grateful for the donations as well that they spoke about wanting to go back to volunteer and collect again for the food bank.”

Plenty was collected and given to The Daylight Centre
Plenty was collected and given to The Daylight Centre

The Daylight Centre based in Wellingborough’s High Street is committed to combatting homelessness and providing assistance to those experiencing social isolation. Its food bank provides essential meals and food items to those referred by organisations like Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus.

Victoria Primary Academy was visited by Ofsted in the summer, whereby it was given a ‘good’ rating by inspectors after back-to-back ‘requires improvement’ in 2016 and 2019.

The recent report said: “Pupils are knowledgeable about British values and their importance.

“They hold open, inclusive, and welcoming attitudes to difference and diversity.”

