'Fantastic' Ofsted report for Victoria Primary Academy as Wellingborough school celebrates good rating from inspectors

It required improvement in 2019
By William Carter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Staff at Victoria Primary Academy are celebrating Ofsted success after the school was rated as good by inspectors.

The school in Finedon Road, Wellingborough, was previously told it requires improvement in 2016 and 2019, but staff are now ‘delighted’ to have received a positive result.

Ian Pearson, acting principal at Victoria Primary Academy, said: “This is a fantastic report which reflects the hard work of both children and staff over the last few years.

The school has improved to Good for the first time since joining the Hatton Academies Trust in 2014
The school has improved to Good for the first time since joining the Hatton Academies Trust in 2014
"It rightly shows that Victoria is a school that provides a high quality curriculum, achieves very high standards of behaviour and has real ambition for every single one of its pupils.

"I couldn’t be any more delighted about how well the report shows the progress secured at Victoria.

"I would like to thank all pupils for the hard work, parents for their support and the staff for their dedication. Everyone has contributed towards this incredible outcome.”

Victoria Primary Academy joined Hatton Academies Trust in 2014, and currently has 415 students enrolled from ages four to 11.

The report notes that 'Staff enjoy working at Victoria Primary Academy. They appreciate the consideration given to their workload and the opportunities to develop their careers.'
The report notes that 'Staff enjoy working at Victoria Primary Academy. They appreciate the consideration given to their workload and the opportunities to develop their careers.'

Safeguarding and provision for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) pupils were praised by inspectors, who acknowledge that support plans for pupils with SEND are closely matched to their individual needs.

The report, which graded the school as good in each of the five areas, (including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and early years provision) said: “Aspiration is a key word at Victoria Primary Academy. It is central to everything leaders do, from the design of the school’s ambitious curriculum to the awe-inspiring trips on offer.

"Pupils feel safe and secure, and they know that the staff care for them.

"Pupils know that they can share anything that worries them, and that they will get the help they need.”

Rob Hardcastle, chief executive officer at Hatton Academies Trust, added: “This inspection report really demonstrates the high standard of education provided by all who work at Victoria Primary Academy.

"I have no doubt all the staff at Victoria will continue their journey towards achieving excellence and ensure all of its pupils fulfil their potential.

"Directors and staff have prioritised long term sustainable change at Victoria and it is right that Ofsted have recognised the impact of this approach.”

Read the full report here.

