Wellingborough performing arts students ready for Legally Blonde Jr show at Castle Theatre

Students at a Wellingborough school of performing arts are preparing to tread the boards at the Castle Theatre with an adaptation of a blockbuster film.

Lucie Downer Performing Arts pupils are in rehearsals for Legally Blonde Jr with school owner, Lucie Downer, a veteran of the West End directing.

Theatre-goers will see the much-loved story of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Rehearsals for Legally Blonde Jr in Wellingborough

Ms Downer said: “Our students at Lucie Downer Performing Arts (LDPA) have been working incredibly hard in rehearsals and now is their chance to shine.

"I am extremely proud of each and every one of them. Having spent the majority of my professional career performing in London’s West End, it has been an absolute pleasure watching my own students relish the process of a musical and now perform a musical as a team."

Legally Blonde Jr is based on Legally Blonde The Musical which in turn is based on the hit film, Legally Blonde starring Reece Witherspoon.

Ms Downer added: "This time we are putting on Legally Blonde Jr instead of our usual variety performance. As I come from a musicals background, I wanted the children to perform a musical and know how the rehearsal structure is, work on character building and team work.

Rehearsals for Legally Blonde Jr

"Watching the children’s growth in both confidence and performing skills over the past year has been truly rewarding and amazing to see.

“As we travel into our seventh year at LDPA, I am so proud of all our students and teachers for what they achieve and thank my teachers who have helped me bring this musical together, a dream team for sure."

When Elle's high school boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not ‘serious’ enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school.

Legally Blonde Jr is at The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25.