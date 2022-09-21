Todd Carty to star in Kettering panto - oh yes he is!

Soap star Todd Carty will star in Kettering’s annual panto at the Lighthouse Theatre this December in Jack and the Beanstalk.

The much-loved actor best known for roles in Grange Hill and EastEnders will be bringing some fe-fi-fo-fun to audiences over the festive period as King Custard.

Joining him are singer Bethan Marshall aka Mary P! from Britain’s Got Talent, as Fairy Fuchsia, and Kettering’s own Lucie Downer as Jill.

L-r Bethan Marshall as Fairy Fuchsia, Todd Carty as King Custard, Mark Siney as Dame Trott, Laura Pigott as Jack, Lucie Downer as Jill, and, in front, Stefan Gough as Simple Simon

Panto expert Mr Carty, who had a spectacular run in ITV’s Dancing on Ice, has been to Kettering before, as a travelling football fan.

He said: “I have been to Kettering about 40 years ago to Kettering Town to see Wealdstone FC play them in the Southern League Premier. Kettering won one – nil.

"I was about 13 and was in Grange Hill at the time. I still support them but I’m really a West Ham fan.”

Mr Carty plans to stay in the area during his time in the county.

l-r Mark Siney as Dame Trott with Todd Carty as King Custard

He said: “I will be embedded in Kettering life. It’s part of the fun. The villages are beautiful around here.”

Students from Lucie Downer Performing Arts school, will be taking part in the show and co-star Lucie hopes to choreograph an ice dance sequence for the show in Mr Carty’s honour – recreating the moment he careered off the rink and crashed during a routine.

He said: “I will never forget that moment. My children were in the audience watching it and they wondered if they would ever see their daddy again.

”Lucie is a braver person than me if she does it.”

Todd Carty will star at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering's panto

She said: “It’s great to be at the Lighthouse Theatre again.”

Bringing her vocal talents and armed with a magic wand, Bethan Marshall will be adding sparkle to the Christmas spectacular.

She said: “I’ve done panto before but it’s the first time I’ll be playing the fairy. It’s going to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. After the Covid years we can enjoy the magic of panto again.”

The cast includes Laura Pigott as Jack, Mark Siney as Dame Trott and funnyman Stefan Gough as Simple Simon.

Opening night is Friday, December 9, with performances every day that month except December 12, 19 and Christmas Day.