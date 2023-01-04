Wellingborough Pantomime Society is promising ‘well-known songs, professional scenery, and colourful costumes’ as it brings Beauty and the Beast to The Castle theatre.

Beauty and the Beast is the society’s annual panto production, and the show is expected to run from January 31 with a ‘relaxed performance’ until February 5.

Showtimes are 7.30pm and matinee viewings are taking place at 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Beauty and the Beast is a revered classic

Initially a now-beloved animated film from Disney that took inspiration from the 18th century fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast is the story of a cursed prince who attempts to reclaim the life he once had by earning the love of a young woman.

It’s one of the most revered stories in Disney’s eclectic catalogue, and Wellingborough Pantomime Society is bravely taking on the project that is loved by so many.

Tickets are £17 per person and £60 for families.

Wellingborough Museum and the Castle Theatre

The Castle theatre recently held its own panto, with the Christmas production being described as a ‘truly fabulous family night’ with Jack and the Beanstalk in December.

Wellingborough Pantomime Society’s production of Beauty and the beast is supported by North Northamptonshire Council and NODA, a registered charity that supports and protects amateur theatre societies, such as the one in Wellingborough.

Booking is available by contacting 01933 270007 or visiting www.castletheatre.co.uk.

