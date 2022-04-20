Wellingborough Olympic pioneer hero to receive freedom of home town

Wellingborough’s sporting hero Anita Neil will be given ‘freewoman’ status in a ceremony to honour her place in UK athletics history as Britain's first black female Olympian.

Councillors from Wellingborough Town Council will mark the gran’s achievements – after Anita represented Great Britain at Olympics, Commonwealth and European athletics events.

The motion had been proposed by Cllr Marion Turner-Hawes to acknowledge Anita’s 'tremendous athletic achievements'.

Anita Neil, the first black female athlete to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Olympics

Anita said: “I’m looking forward to it. Being the first black British female and the first Freewoman title bestowed by the council is special – I always have liked finishing first.”

The 72-year-old’s made the headlines last year when it was confirmed by the British Olympic Association that she was officially the first black British female Olympian.

Anita said: "I would like my family to be there. I feel honoured to accept the title.”

The athletics prodigy represented Great Britain at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico at the age of 18 in the 100m and the 4x100m relay and went on to compete in the Munich games in 1972.

Anita (second from left) with her sprint relay team mates

Over the decades Anita had wondered why her pioneering story had remained largely unacknowledged and ignored outside her town.

Cllr Turner-Hawes said: "Clearly this has been a very long time coming and I am so delighted for Anita."

Because Wellingborough Town Council was such a new entity, new protocol for the honorary titles had to be voted on for appointing honorary freewomen and men.

Anita added: "One thing it allows me to do is to drive my sheep through the town centre but I’m not sure I can afford them!”