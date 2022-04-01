Wellingborough Norse services brought back in-house as council takes control

Wellingborough Norse’s ten-year stint of managing town services has ended as they will be provided ‘in-house’ by North Northamptonshire Council from today (Friday, April 1).

The services provided to communities and residents by Wellingborough Norse since 2012 have included waste collection and recycling, street cleaning, grounds maintenance, parks and open spaces, cemeteries and burials, public toilets and managing the town market.

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets said: “Residents will not see any immediate change on a day-to-day basis; it will be business as usual for our teams and our services will continue to operate as they always have.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellingborough Norse

“This move does, however, have several advantages for the authority and users, including improved service provision and the ability to further raise standards for residents.

“I would like to thank the Wellingborough Norse staff for their efforts over the last ten years and look forward to welcoming them into the North Northants family.”

Once complete, three of the four former district and borough areas across north Northamptonshire will have waste, recycling, street-cleaning, and grounds maintenance services operated in-house, with the former East Northamptonshire area’s services continuing to be delivered by an external partner, under contract until 2025.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “This move gives us an opportunity for further transformation and integration with existing services within the council. It also allows us greater control to directly manage services, including employees and assets, whilst investing in services and equipment. Although residents won’t see any difference, there will be long-term benefits for us all.”