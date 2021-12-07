Wellingborough neighbours object to 14-bed Wellingborough HMO

Neighbours of a proposed 14-bed 'high-quality' HMO in a Wellingborough street have raised objections and banners against the student halls-style development.

Plans have gone in to extend and convert a seven-bed Edwardian home in Finedon Road, once used as supported accommodation, into a shared housing complex complete with gym.

The large double bay fronted end terrace house situated on the corner of Adams Close and Finedon Road currently has a rear garden and off-street parking on the driveway leading up to the garage.

How the street looks like with inset

If plans go ahead, the home will be transformed into the sort of 'co-living space enjoyed by students across the country aimed at young professionals' but neighbours fear the number of cars generated and the lack of privacy will impact on their lives.

Adams Close resident Karen Pebody said: "We don't want it. The traffic, the parking and the lack of privacy. They need to pick it up and take it back to London.

"It's going to make parking near impossible. It's overlooking my garden. Everything about it is wrong. They previously applied for single dwelling occupancy and we thought that would be turned into a really nice family home. Then they wanted three to five apartments, now it's 12 beds. If anyone is familiar with the area of town, it's right opposite the park. You may know how fast this road is and how busy at times especially during the summer the park can get.

"We do not want anyone put at risk due to the amount of extra cars this HMO will generate and we 100 per cent do not want to see the local people of the town unable to use and enjoy the park as you soon will have nowhere near to park."

The HMO would have a shared kitchen

Developers of the home, number 34 Finedon Road, have set out their plans for the home in multiple occupation with each room having their own en-suite shared home working facilities, gym, living and kitchen as well as an 'outside amenity space'.

A three-storey rear and side extension has been proposed to 'create a visually stunning addition to the property and wider area' – and a single-storey link extension between the existing property and existing garage.

The supporting documents state: "The applicants are keen to deliver a high-quality space for each of the intended tenants. The communal spaces to be provided will be a step change for the Wellingborough area.

"The applicants are keen to ensure that the scheme delivers much more than a standard HMO might – with a greater emphasis on quality and comfort. Larger bedrooms, with more thoughtful provision of furniture, larger communal living areas to foster a sense of place and community, home working and gym facilities to meet the changing needs of the target audience – people who have grown used to working from home during the last 24 months, but want a better standard of accommodation whilst they do so."

Residents would have use of a gym

The existing garage would be converted into home working space and a gym, with the secure cycle and refuse storage also provided within this space.

Documents added: "Off road parking is not proposed as part of the scheme, as it is simply not possible to deliver it whilst also providing the important communal spaces as set out above. However, given the location of the site and the clear availability of on street parking spaces – as evidenced within the Parking Beat Survey – this is clearly not an issue.

"Whilst the proposal represents a slight increase in parking demand compared to the existing use, there is no evidence to support the notion that all of the residents would own cars."

Other residents have objected to the proposals citing noise, parking and the potential dangers of the existing junction.

The HMO

One said: "Please consider rejecting this application I am happy in my home I don't want that to change. We already have a high crime rate in this neighbourhood, I feel the people who would want or need shared housing are often younger, which would be a noise disturbance and potential parties possibly drugs. Or people who can't afford to get their own home and can only afford to rent, who sometimes are more likely to be less desirable. I've seen the issues with renters and it can be a headache from day one. I know this is not always the case but the more people, higher the chance."

Another said: "Adams Close is an already congested space at times due to parking on both sides of the road as this is used as an overspill car park for Finedon Road and the roads close to Finedon Road so being 34 is bang on the corner of Adams Close - where will the occupants park? This will cause the corner to become congested to the point of being totally unsafe."

The Local Highway Authority has stated that subject to compliance with their requirements that 'no objection is raised to the application on highway safety or capacity grounds' noting that 'this form of parking provision imposes demands upon car owners and will oblige them to seek spaces possibly at some distance from their homes'.

Anyone wanting to make a comment on the application can click here to go to the website using the number NW/21/00460/FUL.

The consultation ends on Monday, December 20, with neighbours having until Tuesday December 21 to comment on the application.