Wellingborough murder one year on - police appeal for information to solve killing of Martin Truett

He was beaten and died as a result of the attack 17 days later

A year ago today, Wellingborough resident Martin Truett opened the door of his Highfield Road home to someone who ended up murdering him.

The 63-year-old had answered the door and found on his doorstep three men claiming to be from the Border Agency.

He was brutally attacked and Martin died 17 days later in hospital. His family have been left without closure and are still coming come to terms with their loss.

Martin Truett (inset) and the quiet residential street in Wellingborough where he lived/National World and Northants Police

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “It’s been one year since Martin was attacked and I know that there is someone out there with the information that can help us bring the people responsible for his death to justice.

“That’s why I want to once again appeal to the public for help and ask that anyone with any information comes forward and speaks to us.

“Perhaps you saw something suspicious that night or in the nights leading up to the attack? Perhaps you had similar knocks on your door? Whatever your information is, and no matter how small, please give us a call.

“Whilst many of us are looking forward to the holiday period and Christmas time, Martin’s family are still trying to come to terms with their loss. If you can, please help us to provide them with some closure.”

Martin was attacked in his home on Friday, November 25, 2022, between 8.45pm and 10pm.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died 17 days later on the morning of Monday, December 12.

A murder investigation was launched and a 50-year-old man from Northampton was arrested in April and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

However no-one has yet been charged in connection with Martin’s death.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage can be submitted via a public portal (mipp.police.uk).